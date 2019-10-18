|
|
John Wyatt Hart, 83, of Ravenna, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019, peacefully in his home with his wife and family by his side. He was a Mason and former Tallmadge resident. Born December 5, 1935, in Kent, Ohio he was the son of John Hart Sr. and Ellen (nee Ebersbach) Hart of Kent. Mr. Hart was a graduate of University High school in Kent and held an associate's degree and journeyman's certification from Kent State. John worked for Firestone tire company and later for Cook machinery company as a journeyman machinist and draftsman. He enjoyed Cleveland sports, fishing and especially loved the many elk hunting excursions in Colorado. John was a Shriner and devout Mason and was a lifetime member of the Kent Masonic Temple. Mr. Hart was predeceased in death by his parents, bothers, Leroy Hart, Milton Hart sisters, Ann Davis, and Charlotte Ihle and brother in law, Floyd (Butch) Chambers. He is survived by the love of his life and wife for 63 years, Blanche (nee Chambers); sisters, Lois Green and Frederica Mize; sisters in law, Betty Bell, Bonnie Pittman, Jill Chambers; and many nieces nephews and great nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 5 to 7 P.M. at Bissler and Sons Funeral Home, 628 W. Main St. Kent, OH 44240, special Masons service to follow. Burial will be 1 P.M. Monday, October 21, 2019 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Ravenna, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners or the Hospice of Portage County. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 18, 2019