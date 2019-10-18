Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
(330) 673-5857
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
View Map
Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Ravenna, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Wyatt Hart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Wyatt Hart Obituary
John Wyatt Hart, 83, of Ravenna, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019, peacefully in his home with his wife and family by his side. He was a Mason and former Tallmadge resident. Born December 5, 1935, in Kent, Ohio he was the son of John Hart Sr. and Ellen (nee Ebersbach) Hart of Kent. Mr. Hart was a graduate of University High school in Kent and held an associate's degree and journeyman's certification from Kent State. John worked for Firestone tire company and later for Cook machinery company as a journeyman machinist and draftsman. He enjoyed Cleveland sports, fishing and especially loved the many elk hunting excursions in Colorado. John was a Shriner and devout Mason and was a lifetime member of the Kent Masonic Temple. Mr. Hart was predeceased in death by his parents, bothers, Leroy Hart, Milton Hart sisters, Ann Davis, and Charlotte Ihle and brother in law, Floyd (Butch) Chambers. He is survived by the love of his life and wife for 63 years, Blanche (nee Chambers); sisters, Lois Green and Frederica Mize; sisters in law, Betty Bell, Bonnie Pittman, Jill Chambers; and many nieces nephews and great nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 5 to 7 P.M. at Bissler and Sons Funeral Home, 628 W. Main St. Kent, OH 44240, special Masons service to follow. Burial will be 1 P.M. Monday, October 21, 2019 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Ravenna, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners or the Hospice of Portage County. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now