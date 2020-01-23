Home

John Yee


1932 - 2020
John "Gong Gong" Yee, 87, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020. He was the son of Yee Fook and Ong Shee, born July 9, 1932 in Akron. John was a US Army Korean War Veteran, graduate of East High and University of Akron, and retired from Michelin Tire and Akron Beacon Journal. Preceded in death by brothers, Henry (Lily), Don (Peggy) and Bill; sisters, Tushing (Tom) Fong, Tusmee (Edgar) Wong and Tuskee (Ben) Dong. He is survived by wife of 36 years, Karen (nee Wible); children: Laura (Ron) Baughman, Susan Yee (Pam Mitchell), Sharon Yee (Ken Torisky) Gerry (Kim Blair) Wuchter, Julie (Brett) Reynolds; grandchildren: Nick (Ashley), Alex, Tyler, Connor Baughman; Jamie and Adam Benjamin; Jon, Max, and Grady Wuchter; Ben and Josh Reynolds; great-grandchildren, Adam, Addison, Ethan, and Evelyn Baughman; brother, Dupon (Mary) Yee; sister-in-law, Helena Yee and mother-in-law, Winifred Wible. Private services have taken place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 23, 2020
