Rittman -- John Zivick, age 95, of Rittman, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the Apostolic Christian Home in Rittman. John was born on January 17, 1924, in Rittman, Ohio, to the late Ostoja and Ljuba (Travica) Zivkovich, graduated from Rittman High School with the class of 1942, and served as a Sergeant in the United States Army in France during World War II. He married Maxine Elaine Clifford on August 3, 1952 at First Christian Church in Wadsworth. Maxine preceded him in death on April 21, 2019 after over 66 wonderful years of marriage. He worked as a mechanical engineer for Packaging Corporation of America in Rittman for 37 years, retiring in 1985. Following retirement, he began auditing history classes at the University of Akron, taking every history class which the university had to offer. He then worked for Maibach Pontiac/Premier GMC in Rittman for over 20 years. John was the Interim City Manager in Rittman several different times, on the Board of Trustees at Wadsworth-Rittman Hospital, and a founding member and charter board member of Rawiga Country Club. He was also very involved with the local Rotary Club and served as Rittman City Clerk and Council member. He and Maxine were always there to help those in need. His children fondly remember his helping Serbian immigrants get settled in Rittman. His grandchildren will always remember his "homework hotline" to help them with their math homework and science projects. He enjoyed golfing and made his own golf clubs. His hobbies included framing his wife's artwork, reading, woodworking, and exercising. He also enjoyed traveling with Maxine, and loved and appreciated classical music. Surviving are three daughters, Jan Isaac of New Philadelphia, Stephanie (Harvey) Landis of Rittman, and Marianne (Jeff) Cline of Wadsworth; son, John G. (Tricia) Zivick of Uniontown; eight grandchildren, Megan (Dirk) Wallace of Dover, Joel (Leah) Landis of Rittman, Andrea Zak of North Ridgeville, Gregory Landis of Rittman, Drew Cline of Columbus, Brett (Lauren) Cline of Pittsburgh, Maria Zivick of Uniontown, and Anne Zivick of Uniontown; three great grandchildren, Chase Zak, Addison Landis, and Sophie Cline; sister-in-law, Maver (John) Fitch of Wadsworth; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Milan (Pat) Zivick, and Steve (Marie) Zivick; sister, Mary (Robert) Stepanov; brother-in-law, Calmer (Winne) Clifford, and sister-in-law, Cloris (Ed) Pearson. Per John's wishes, cremation will take place, and private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home, 10680 Steiner Rd., Rittman, OH 44270 or Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110-2602. Auble-Gillman Funeral Home in Rittman is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's web site at www.gillmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 19, 2019