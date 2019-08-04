|
Johnnie Perdue
Johnnie Perdue passed away on July 30, 2019. He was born on June 12, 1928 to William and Mintory Perdue in Milledgeville, Ga.
Brother Perdue accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior, at an early age and was baptized into the Christian faith at Pine Ridge Baptist Church in Milledgeville, Ga. He was a faithful member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Akron, Ohio for 35 years.
Johnnie was employed by Chrysler, where he worked dutifully for over 35 years, before retiring.
Johnnie Perdue was preceded in death by his sons, Johnnie Perdue Jr. and Marvin Perdue.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife of 35 years, Fannie Perdue; sister, Hattie Harper of Detroit, Mich.; son, Rick Owens; daughters, Rosemary Caine and Theresa Finnister; daughter-in-law, Madonna Perdue and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Friends may call on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1180 Slosson St., Akron, OH 44320. Funeral services will immediately follow. Interment Greenlawn Cemetery. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019