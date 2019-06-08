Home

Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Johnnie S. Mash

Johnnie S. Mash Obituary
Johnnie S. Mash

Johnnie S. Mash, 58, passed away on May 31, 2019, and he is now resting in peace.

Johnnie was born in Akron, Ohio, and lived in the Akron area his entire life. He was the former owner of Goodman's Service Center, worked at IBH in the past and was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Goodman and Eloise Mash and his sister, Connie Meadows. He is survived by his brother, Tom (Kim) Mash; nephews, Nicholas Mash, Doni (Chris) Mash, and Todd Meadows; Family, Dottie Mash, Brandy (John) Goodman, Brandon Dugger, Liberty and

Maddox Goodman,

Kennedy Dugger, Mark Porpora, and several other family members.

Family and friends may gather on Monday, June 10th, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 E. Market Street, Akron OH) Rev. Lamont Johnson officiating. Memorials may be made to: the IBH Reach Project, 3445 S. Main Street, Akron, OH 44319 or Haven of Rest Ministries. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 8, 2019
