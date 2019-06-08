Johnnie S. Mash



Johnnie S. Mash, 58, passed away on May 31, 2019, and he is now resting in peace.



Johnnie was born in Akron, Ohio, and lived in the Akron area his entire life. He was the former owner of Goodman's Service Center, worked at IBH in the past and was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Goodman and Eloise Mash and his sister, Connie Meadows. He is survived by his brother, Tom (Kim) Mash; nephews, Nicholas Mash, Doni (Chris) Mash, and Todd Meadows; Family, Dottie Mash, Brandy (John) Goodman, Brandon Dugger, Liberty and



Maddox Goodman,



Kennedy Dugger, Mark Porpora, and several other family members.



Family and friends may gather on Monday, June 10th, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 E. Market Street, Akron OH) Rev. Lamont Johnson officiating. Memorials may be made to: the IBH Reach Project, 3445 S. Main Street, Akron, OH 44319 or Haven of Rest Ministries. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary