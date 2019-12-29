Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Johnnie Warner, age 69, of Akron, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was born on January 17, 1950, the son of Frankie and Betty Taylor Warner. Johnnie was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby, brother, Lonnie and his parents. Left to cherish Johnnie's memory are his girlfriend, Debbie; children, Julie (Tim) Delaney and Jeff (Kelly) Warner; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three siblings; many nieces, nephews and friends. Johnnie' service in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War earned him the Bronze Star and the Army Commendation Medals with Valor for Heroism. Johnnie enjoyed gun collecting, being outdoors, and animals. His family was everything to him. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Inurnment will take place on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019
Download Now