Johnnie Young
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnnie Young, age 94, went home to be with the Lord on May 18, 2020. Johnnie was born in Finger, Tenn. to the late Charles and Hassie Browder and had lived in the Akron area since 1929. She graduated from Springfield High School and was a member of The Chapel since 1944. Johnnie was a Rosie the Riveter and later worked at Wilbur Rodgers. She was also a model, and a writer, with three published books. Johnnie also enjoyed sewing, crafts, and gardening. Preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Leonard; brothers, Charles and Daniel and sister, Marie Whitmer. She is survived by her daughter, Regina Young; and sister, Jinny Bliler Hartman of Tucson, Ariz. Thanks to Canton Christian Home for their loving care. Private services will be held with burial at Hillside Memorial Park. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
