|
|
Johnny C. Denbow, 75, of Lewisville, Ohio and Wooster, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Burbank Parke Care Center, Burbank, Ohio. He was born at Lewisville, Ohio on March 16, 1944 a son of the late Charles Irvin Denbow and Catherine Elizabeth Baker Denbow. Johnny was a retired fieldman for Dominion East Ohio Gas Company in North Canton, Ohio. He honorably served his country as a fireman in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and was a member and served as an elder of the Grace Christian Church, Woodsfield, Ohio. He was also a member of the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department, Clinton, Ohio where he served for 25 years, 11 of which he served as Fire Chief. He enjoyed spending time with his family working in the yard and being involved in the community and his church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Kay Stewart Denbow on December 11, 2019. Surviving are one son, Kevin C. (Linda L.) Denbow of Burbank, Ohio; one daughter, Kimberly A. (Michael K.) Sales of Seville, Ohio; three sisters, Evelyn McKamy of Tennessee, Helen Lovett of Wisconsin, and Sandra (Alan) Applegate of Georgia; one step-grandson, Luke Pittman of Rittman, Ohio; several nieces and nephews, several great nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the Watters Funeral Home, 37501 State Route 78, Woodsfield, Ohio from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 where military and funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. with Herb Alexander officiating. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family at the West Richfield Cemetery, Richfield, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to a hospice of your choice.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 4, 2020