Home

POWERED BY

Services
Watters Funeral Home & Cremation Services
37501 W State Route 78
Woodsfield, OH 43793
(740) 472-1440
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Watters Funeral Home & Cremation Services
37501 W State Route 78
Woodsfield, OH 43793
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM
Watters Funeral Home & Cremation Services
37501 W State Route 78
Woodsfield, OH 43793
View Map

Johnny C. Denbow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnny C. Denbow Obituary
Johnny C. Denbow, 75, of Lewisville, Ohio and Wooster, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Burbank Parke Care Center, Burbank, Ohio. He was born at Lewisville, Ohio on March 16, 1944 a son of the late Charles Irvin Denbow and Catherine Elizabeth Baker Denbow. Johnny was a retired fieldman for Dominion East Ohio Gas Company in North Canton, Ohio. He honorably served his country as a fireman in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and was a member and served as an elder of the Grace Christian Church, Woodsfield, Ohio. He was also a member of the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department, Clinton, Ohio where he served for 25 years, 11 of which he served as Fire Chief. He enjoyed spending time with his family working in the yard and being involved in the community and his church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Kay Stewart Denbow on December 11, 2019. Surviving are one son, Kevin C. (Linda L.) Denbow of Burbank, Ohio; one daughter, Kimberly A. (Michael K.) Sales of Seville, Ohio; three sisters, Evelyn McKamy of Tennessee, Helen Lovett of Wisconsin, and Sandra (Alan) Applegate of Georgia; one step-grandson, Luke Pittman of Rittman, Ohio; several nieces and nephews, several great nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the Watters Funeral Home, 37501 State Route 78, Woodsfield, Ohio from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 where military and funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. with Herb Alexander officiating. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family at the West Richfield Cemetery, Richfield, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to a hospice of your choice.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -