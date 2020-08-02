Johnny L. Tyler, 90, passed away July 29, 2020 peacefully at home. Born in Wainville, WV, he was a resident of Manchester (New Franklin) for 52 years and retired from ACC Automation. He was lifelong Nazarene and member of Arlington Nazarene Church for 41 years and for 18 years has also attended first service at Cornerstone Church. Preceded in death by parents, Roy and Lorena Tyler; brothers, LeRoy, Harold (Betty), Jimmie; sisters, Edwina, Kay. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Adda; sons, Rex (Marilyn), Randy (Michele); daughter, Jodi; granddaughters, Lexi (Dustin), Tessa (Stephen), Lea (Bryce); great-grandson, Elijah; brother, Robert (Linda); sisters, Sue, Joy (Kenneth); sister-in-law, Becky. Johnny was a wonderful husband and father, loved greatly and will be missed terribly. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at House of Eberhardt Funeral Home, 472 W. Turkeyfoot Lk. Rd., (Rt. 619) Portage Lakes. Pastor Darrell Frazier officiating. Interment to follow at Manchester Cemetery. Family and friends will be received on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. "Due to Covid-19, we respectively request that those attending calling hours and Funeral services will practice social distancing and wear face masks. If you are unable to attend or do not wish to attend, we understand and all love and prayers will be appreciated."