Johnny Lee Johnson
Johnny Lee Johnson, 68, gained his heavenly wings on April 24, 2019.
He was born November 11, 1949 in Yantley, Ala. and lived in the Akron community a number of years. He joined the U.S. Navy and served for six years, honorably discharged after a disability.
John Lee was preceded in death by his brothers, Melvin Earl and Jimmie (Sonny); two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Johnson and Nina Johnson Gordon; and brother-in-law, Walter Evege. To cherish his memory, he leaves sisters, Dorothy Mae Evege and Cammie (David) Ford; brother, Ernest (Blanche) Johnson, Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Homegoing service will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service, Min. Ernest Johnson, Jr. officiating. Condolences may be sent and procession will form at 1145 Greenwood Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
