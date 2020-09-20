1/1
Johnny M. Clevinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "Pop-Pop" Clevinger, 71, passed away September 10, 2020. Per John's wishes cremation has taken place. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 where social distancing and health protocol (i.e. wearing of face covering, staying 6 feet apart, no handshakes or hugs) will be followed. If you are sick or do not wish to attend, we understand, and all love and prayers will be accepted by visiting our website at www.schermesserfh.com where you can read more about John's life. Memorial contributions may be made in Johnny's name to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), ATTN: Data Entry, 120 Wall Street, 29th Floor, New York, NY 10005 or on their website at https://afsp.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donate.event&eventID=2078. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved