John "Pop-Pop" Clevinger, 71, passed away September 10, 2020. Per John's wishes cremation has taken place. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 where social distancing and health protocol (i.e. wearing of face covering, staying 6 feet apart, no handshakes or hugs) will be followed. If you are sick or do not wish to attend, we understand, and all love and prayers will be accepted by visiting our website at www.schermesserfh.com
where you can read more about John's life. Memorial contributions may be made in Johnny's name to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), ATTN: Data Entry, 120 Wall Street, 29th Floor, New York, NY 10005 or on their website at https://afsp.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donate.event&eventID=2078
