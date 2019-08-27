|
Johnny Ray Carr Johnny R. Carr, 61, went home to be with Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior on August 23, 2019. He was born July 1, 1958 in Coshocton, OH to the late Fletcher and Ruth Carr. Johnny was a longtime member of The Father's House. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Susan; son, Matthew J. Carr; daughters, Cheryl L. (Josh) Lucas and Nichole S. Carr; sisters, Lisa Booher and Pamela Carr; seven grandchildren; step-mother, Evelyn Carr; and many other extended family members and friends. Friends may call at The Father's House, 4061 Wadsworth Rd., Norton, OH on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a memorial service beginning at 11 a.m., Pastor Mike Guarnieri officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carr family to help with funeral expenses. Condolences and memories can be shared with the Carr family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Norton (330) 825-3633
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 27, 2019