Johnny Ray Reliford II Johnny Ray Reliford II, 37, of Uniontown Ohio passed away on August 4, 2019 at his childhood home. He was born on January 18, 1982 in Kansas City, Missouri, he is the son of Johnny and Sharon (Perie) Reliford. Johnny attended Green Schools, graduated from Green High in 2001. He was a social butterfly, life of the party, known for his big smile. The karaoke king. He loved boxing, football, basketball, and baseball. Always competitive. He worked various jobs in the restaurant industry and was an assembler at General Motors. He lived in Green, OH.His proudest achievement was the birth of his son Alexander Lee Reliford. Johnny is preceded in death by his grandparents Mary Reliford and Charles Reliford. Shirley Leonard and Charles Perie. He is survived by his mother Sharon (Perie) Reliford, father Johnny Ray Reliford.Brothers Andre Hill (Valerie) Ronnell Perie (Autumn), Chris Osbourne (Crystal), and Kevin Welch. Son Alexander Lee Reliford and mother Andrea Nicole Bowers. Six nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends. Acknowledgements to University Hospital Lakeside Twenty staff, Crossroads Hospice. A celebration of life will be held at Christ Centered Church 803 Wooster Road North Barberton, Ohio 44203 on August 16, 2019 at 1:00pm.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alexander Reliford college fund. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home 791 E. Market Street Akron, OH (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019