Jon C. Guthrie
Jon C. Guthrie, age 52, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was born on December 14, 1966 in Akron, Ohio to parents, Charles E. and Rosemary (Armbrust) Guthrie. Jon was an avid Ohio sports fan who loved fishing, bowling, and especially horses along with his dear cats.
He is survived by his beloved son, Danny (Olivia) Crock; grandchild, Malcolm Crock; mother, Rosemary (Armbrust) Guthrie; siblings, Deanna (Stoney) Ward, Angela (Tom) Dickel, Lori (Jim) Slaughter; nephews, Kyle (Mikayla) Dickel and Jacob (Jillian) Dickel; numerous aunts, and cousins; friends, Donna, Michael, and Matthew; as well as his 'work family'. Jon was preceded in death by his father, Charles E. Guthrie.
A private service will be held by the family at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.waitefuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 4, 2019