Jon Feeman, 56, of Akron, met his Lord and Savior the morning of May 1, 2020, when his beautiful heart stopped beating. Everyone who knew Jon, loved him and even if you didn't know him, he wanted to know you. He always had nice things to say to you. He truly loved people. His characteristics were that of a Christian; he was loving, caring, helpful, sweet, humorous, patient, never resentful and full of joy. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack D. Feeman; sister, Debra Adamski; brother, Jack "Jay"; and life-long buddy Robert Hooks. Jon is survived by his mother, Diane; sisters, Denise and Dawn; best friends, Cory, Kevin, Dave, Tonya, Jenny; his mentor, Dennis Maneval and many nieces and nephews. Jon, our hearts are forever broken, we miss you more than any words can say. I was so proud to be your Mother. You truly are one of God's Angels. You will live in our hearts until we meet again. Due to the current pandemic and Jon's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Please keep the entire Feeman family in your thoughts during this difficult time by sharing a message or memory on our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
