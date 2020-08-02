Jon-Paul Jeffery Kikta, "JP", 47, of Copley, Ohio, left this earth on July 8, 2020. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Jon Paul's life in a virtual memorial service by Hummel Funeral Homes on August 8th at 2:00 p.m. EST. A private ceremony will be held next summer in Maine. JP was 47 years and was born in Dunkirk, New York. He was a graduate of Copley High School and attended Akron and Kent State Universities. For a period of time, JP lived in Mount Desert Island, Maine. He loved the rustic beauty of the Maine coast, the Atlantic Ocean and the peacefulness of Acadia National Park near where he lived but he eventually moved back to Ohio to be closer to his family and friends. JP worked various jobs throughout his young life, one being Gasoline Alley where he found his flair for cooking and Infocision, where he contributed his creative talents in fundraising. JP was a not only a devoted son, brother and grandson but he was a devoted friend. He treasured his family and friendships. JP will always be remembered for his huge heart, his infectious belly laugh and his loving personality. He was a great storyteller who made everyone feel included and loved at family and friend gatherings. JP had a passion for Cleveland sports, film, and music. His love for music took him and his close friends all over the country attending concerts especially those of The Grateful Dead and Rush, two of his favorite bands. His friends liked to call him a "human jukebox". He was indeed an avid movie fan enjoying the discovery of the art and the historical and cultural themes that he seemed to know so much about. Many of his favorites were made way before his time. JP was predeceased by his loving mother, Mary Theresa Kikta (2007) and survived by his father, Paul Charles and Barb Kikta; his sister, Paulette Ramella; brothers, Mark Kikta and Mike Kikta; brother-in-law, Phil Ramella; and his beloved cat, Sasquatch. We invite you to share your memories of JP in our online guest book which is available at www.HummelCares.com
