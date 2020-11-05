1/
Jon Richard Akers
TALLMADGE -- Jon Richard Akers, 77, died November 2, 2020. Born in Akron, he was a resident of Tallmadge since 2001. Jon was a resident in Stow and a graduate from Stow High School and had been employed with Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company as a tire builder for 39 years retiring in 2001. He was a member of Faith Bible Fellowship Church. Jon loved to fly and was a single engine pilot. He was a lifelong member of the F&AM and an avid collector of cars and Harley Davidson motorcycles. Preceded in death by sister, Betty Skeans, he is survived by his wife and soulmate, Debra Watson Akers; sons, Jon Akers II, David (Rose) Akers; daughter, Bonny (Dean) Leupold; grandchildren, Erik, David, Logan, Braden, Zoey and Harlie. Pastor Les Sutherland will conduct service 11 a.m.Saturday at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow. Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service Saturday. Star Lodge #187 F&AM will conduct a masonic service which will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Rose's Rescue, www.rosesrescue.net and Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 126 West Overdale Drive, Tallmadge, OH 44278. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
NOV
6
Service
06:30 PM
tar Lodge #187 F&AM
NOV
7
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
NOV
7
Service
11:00 AM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
November 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
