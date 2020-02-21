|
|
Tyler Duer, 65, formerly of Akron was called home February 11, 2020. He was born December 29, 1954 in Akron and was a 1974 graduate of Copley High School. After 30 years of dedication and commitment to Painter's Local Union #841 he retired to Sun City Center, Florida. Ty was a loving and giving father, grandfather and friend. He loved fishing, boating, fixing things as well as being outdoors. His hard work and dedication reflected both in his professional and personal life. He will always be remembered as an All-American man, as well as the best father and friend anyone could ask for. Ty was preceded in death by his mother, Jane Wilhelm; stepfather, Jack Wilhelm; maternal grandparents, Chester "Pappy" and Freda Grace Price; paternal grandparents, Carl and Barbara Duer; step grandfather, Stephen Both. He is survived by his daughter, Kristen Duer; son, Kristopher Duer; granddaughter, Mikayla Gibson; father, Jon K. (Cheryl) Duer; siblings, Katie (Brian) Landals, Garth and Rollie Duer; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. The family extends their sincerest gratitude to everyone who loved and cared for him. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Tyler will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date at Greenlawn Memorial Park. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 21, 2020