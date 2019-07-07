Jon Vincent Wnoroski



Jon Wnoroski, 71, passed away on June 29, 2019 surrounded by family, after a short illness.



Born in Conneaut, Ohio on February 27, 1948 to the late Vincent and Ann Wnoroski, Jon had been an area resident since 1966. He received his Bachelors' in Education and Business Education and his Masters of Education Administration from the University of Akron. He was a member of the Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity. He retired from the Cuyahoga Falls City School District in 2000, where he worked as a teacher, coach, principal, attendance officer, and the Director of Pupil Services.



Jon was the head soccer coach for Cuyahoga Falls High School from 1975 to 1985. During that span he became highly involved in community soccer programs and served on a national coaching committee. Some of his other accomplishments include Co-founder: Greater Akron Amateur Soccer Association (GAASA), Founder: Cuyahoga Falls Soccer Club, Co-founder: Greater Akron Referees' Association, Co-founder: Greater Akron Scholastic Coaches' Association, Past President: GAASA, Past Treasurer: Greater Akron Referees' Association, Former soccer referee,



Founder: Men's Over 30 League (GAASA), Past Secretary: Ohio Youth Soccer Association-North, Past Secretary: Ohio Soccer Association-North, Former National Coaching Committee, Region II, and Former Ohio-North Director of Coaching Schools. Jon was inducted in the Ohio Youth Soccer Association-North Hall of Fame in 2008.



Jon is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Carolyn; daughters, Jennifer (Pete) Welden, Mary (Aaron) VanDerlin, and Patti (fiance Andrew Lammert) Wnoroski; grandchildren, Sara and Abby Welden; brother, Greg (Chris) Wnoroski; as well as many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.



Jon enjoyed golfing and loved the Cleveland Indians.



A Celebration of Jon's Life will take place on Sunday, July 14, 3 p.m., at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., where the family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Jon's memory to the Greater Akron Amateur Soccer Association (GAASA) P.O. BOX 13736, Akron, OH 44334 or to the Cuyahoga Falls Soccer Club (CFSC) P.O. Box 3028 Cuyahoga Falls OH 44223 (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019