Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jon Wnoroski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jon Vincent Wnoroski


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jon Vincent Wnoroski Obituary
Jon Vincent Wnoroski

Jon Wnoroski, 71, passed away on June 29, 2019 surrounded by family, after a short illness.

Born in Conneaut, Ohio on February 27, 1948 to the late Vincent and Ann Wnoroski, Jon had been an area resident since 1966. He received his Bachelors' in Education and Business Education and his Masters of Education Administration from the University of Akron. He was a member of the Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity. He retired from the Cuyahoga Falls City School District in 2000, where he worked as a teacher, coach, principal, attendance officer, and the Director of Pupil Services.

Jon was the head soccer coach for Cuyahoga Falls High School from 1975 to 1985. During that span he became highly involved in community soccer programs and served on a national coaching committee. Some of his other accomplishments include Co-founder: Greater Akron Amateur Soccer Association (GAASA), Founder: Cuyahoga Falls Soccer Club, Co-founder: Greater Akron Referees' Association, Co-founder: Greater Akron Scholastic Coaches' Association, Past President: GAASA, Past Treasurer: Greater Akron Referees' Association, Former soccer referee,

Founder: Men's Over 30 League (GAASA), Past Secretary: Ohio Youth Soccer Association-North, Past Secretary: Ohio Soccer Association-North, Former National Coaching Committee, Region II, and Former Ohio-North Director of Coaching Schools. Jon was inducted in the Ohio Youth Soccer Association-North Hall of Fame in 2008.

Jon is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Carolyn; daughters, Jennifer (Pete) Welden, Mary (Aaron) VanDerlin, and Patti (fiance Andrew Lammert) Wnoroski; grandchildren, Sara and Abby Welden; brother, Greg (Chris) Wnoroski; as well as many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.

Jon enjoyed golfing and loved the Cleveland Indians.

A Celebration of Jon's Life will take place on Sunday, July 14, 3 p.m., at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., where the family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Jon's memory to the Greater Akron Amateur Soccer Association (GAASA) P.O. BOX 13736, Akron, OH 44334 or to the Cuyahoga Falls Soccer Club (CFSC) P.O. Box 3028 Cuyahoga Falls OH 44223 (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now