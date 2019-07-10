|
Jon Vincent Wnoroski
Jon Wnoroski, 71, passed away on June 29, 2019 surrounded by family, after a short illness.
A Celebration of Jon's Life will take place on Sunday, July 14, 3 p.m., at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., where the family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Jon's memory to the Greater Akron Amateur Soccer Association (GAASA), P.O. BOX 13736, Akron, OH 44334 or to the Cuyahoga Falls Soccer Club (CFSC) P.O. Box 3028, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
