Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Jon Vincent Wnoroski


1948 - 2019
Jon Vincent Wnoroski Obituary
Jon Vincent Wnoroski

Jon Wnoroski, 71, passed away on June 29, 2019 surrounded by family, after a short illness.

A Celebration of Jon's Life will take place on Sunday, July 14, 3 p.m., at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., where the family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Jon's memory to the Greater Akron Amateur Soccer Association (GAASA), P.O. BOX 13736, Akron, OH 44334 or to the Cuyahoga Falls Soccer Club (CFSC) P.O. Box 3028, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 10, 2019
