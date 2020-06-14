Jonah Dorwin Greer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jonah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jonah Dorwin Greer, 96, died peacefully June 11, 2020 after a period of declining health. Born December 18, 1923 in Eubank, KY, the youngest of 12 children, he was an Akron area resident most of his adult life. Jonah enlisted in the USMC during WWII and fought on Iwo Jima as an Automatic Rifleman. He was wounded twice and was awarded the Purple Heart and Silver Star. Jonah went into the building trades and learned bricklaying, eventually founding Greer Masonry, Inc. in 1971, and not retiring until 2 months before his 91st birthday. He enjoyed gardening, growing various vegetables and fruits, especially his pawpaws, canning his produce and sharing it with his family. Preceded in death by 10 siblings and grandchildren, Elliot Greer and Christian Bott, he will be sadly missed by children, Mark Greer, Deborah (Harry) Bolen, Valerie Lynn; grandchildren, Jason (Bianca), Vincent (Kelly), Clinton (Cimmee), Jonathan (Ashley), Stephanie (Andrew), Courtney; great grandchildren, Joshua, Samuel, Rachel, Ella, Grant, Woodrow, Charles; sister, Mildred Kirby; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. A private service will take place at a later date. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Jonah's name to the Haven of Rest or the Salvation Army.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved