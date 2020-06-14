Jonah Dorwin Greer, 96, died peacefully June 11, 2020 after a period of declining health. Born December 18, 1923 in Eubank, KY, the youngest of 12 children, he was an Akron area resident most of his adult life. Jonah enlisted in the USMC during WWII and fought on Iwo Jima as an Automatic Rifleman. He was wounded twice and was awarded the Purple Heart and Silver Star. Jonah went into the building trades and learned bricklaying, eventually founding Greer Masonry, Inc. in 1971, and not retiring until 2 months before his 91st birthday. He enjoyed gardening, growing various vegetables and fruits, especially his pawpaws, canning his produce and sharing it with his family. Preceded in death by 10 siblings and grandchildren, Elliot Greer and Christian Bott, he will be sadly missed by children, Mark Greer, Deborah (Harry) Bolen, Valerie Lynn; grandchildren, Jason (Bianca), Vincent (Kelly), Clinton (Cimmee), Jonathan (Ashley), Stephanie (Andrew), Courtney; great grandchildren, Joshua, Samuel, Rachel, Ella, Grant, Woodrow, Charles; sister, Mildred Kirby; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. A private service will take place at a later date. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Jonah's name to the Haven of Rest or the Salvation Army.