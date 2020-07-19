Jon passed away peacefully at home on the morning of July 13, 2020 with the love of his life, Kerry, by his side. Jon was born in Pittsburgh, PA on May 26, 1981 to John and Barbara Hale. He had a joyful childhood growing up in Copley, OH with his sister, with whom he was inseparable, and brothers who looked up to him. Jon graduated Copley High School in 2000. Jon always had a passion for music. Shortly after graduating, Jon was able to realize one of his dreams of playing in a rock band. As the drummer in the band Suspect, he played countless shows throughout Ohio and the surrounding states. The Cleveland shows at The Odeon were his favorite. Jon was known as one of the best drummers in Northeast Ohio, often sought after by other bands. Ever loyal to Suspect and the music he helped create, he happily continued with the band until 2006. He never lost his love or passion of drumming and would play for the joy of it even after illness made it difficult. He loved Kerry since 2003 and married her on an unusually warm January afternoon in 2010. Jon was an astounding husband and wanted to be a father more than anything. It was not surprising to see what an incredible Dad he was with the birth of his daughter, Annie in 2014 and son, Ollie in 2016. His children were his pride and joy. He cherished every moment spent with them and found great joy in seeing the world through their eyes. To his kids, he was larger than life. A superhero. He was a loving son, and even being bound to the hospital, would find a way to plan surprises for his parents to show how much they meant to him. Jon meant a great deal to his nieces and nephew. His affection was always in high demand and he truly made them feel known and loved with the time and attention he gave them. He was an uncle like no other. Most recently, Jon was a Credit Operations Manager with Alliance Data Systems. With Jon's compassion, trustworthiness and his ability to give sound direction and advice, Jon built countless relationships with his coworkers for over 13 years. Jon was an avid sports fan. He loved his hometown teams, especially the Cavs and Browns. But his favorite time of year was in March. Jon would often schedule vacation time around the start of March Madness to follow his bracket and watch as many college basketball games as he could. Along with his wife, Kerry and children, Annie and Ollie, he is survived by his parents, John and Barb Hale; sister, Krissy (Jim) Dies; brothers, Matt Hale and James Hale; grandfather, Gene Fischione; father-in-law, Doug Neidhart; sisters-in-law, Lindsay (David) Dubasik, Kimmy (Joe) Stoner; nieces, Grace and Jane Dies, Cordy and Leni Stoner; nephew, Sully Stoner; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his beloved cats, Punky and Mickey. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Peter Hale and Lois Fischione, Agnes and Ed Eiceman; nephew, Roland Dies; and mother-in-law, Bonnie Neidhart. He not only leaves behind a legacy with his children, but with the countless people he has inspired along the way. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 21st at 12 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle) with Reverend Jim Case officiating. Per state guidelines and with respect for all, masks are required for the service and will be available at the door. Interment to follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Cuyahoga Falls. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jon's name to the National Brain Tumor Society at braintumor.org
.