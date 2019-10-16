|
Jontae Alexander, 22, a lifetime resident of the Akron community, gained his heavenly wings on October 6, 2019. His homegoing service will be held Friday, October 18, 2019, 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service and the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Rhoden Memorial Home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 16, 2019