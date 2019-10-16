Home

Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
Jontae Alexander Obituary
Jontae Alexander, 22, a lifetime resident of the Akron community, gained his heavenly wings on October 6, 2019. His homegoing service will be held Friday, October 18, 2019, 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service and the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Rhoden Memorial Home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 16, 2019
