Jordan Michael Bajcar
Jordan Michael Bajcar, 39, of Barberton, passed away September 13th, 2020 at Barberton Hospital following a seventeen year battle with diabetes. Jordan loved his son with all of his heart and his family meant everything to him. He loved the great outdoors. He graduated from Barberton High School and attended Brown Mackie college, and made the Dean's list to become a vet tech. Preceded in death by grandmother, Margaret Rankin, grandmother, Gladys Bajcar-Rado, and grandfather, John Steven Bajcar; Jordan is survived by his son, Austin Bajcar; parents, James and Pamela Bajcar; sister, Laura (Dave) Beck; brother, James Bajcar (Joni); and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Thank you to the Barberton Hospital Staff; my Summa Family; Barberton High School staff and students; Aunt Nancy and Uncle Bill Brown. A celebration of life will be held October 17th at 3:00 p.m. hosted by Nick and Brooke Howell at 8310 Wadsworth Road, Wadsworth, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Diabetics Association or Pet Rescue.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
