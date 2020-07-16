1/1
Jordan Stack
Jordan Stack, 24, passed away unexpectedly July 13, 2020 due to natural causes and went home to be with Jesus. He was born in Akron, OH was a 2014 Stow High School graduate and attended Kent State University. Jordan worked for Bowman Consulting and loved his daughters, family, attending concerts and hanging with his friends. He will be deeply missed. He is survived by his parents, Shawn Stack and Lisa (Christian) Fuller; daughters, Eliana and Rilynn; brother, Nick; grandparents, Carolyn Novak and Wayne and Sally Pickens; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Robert Stephens officiating. Due to the state mandate, masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist his daughters at Jordan's GoFundMe page. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Calling hours
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
JUL
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
