Jose Juan Cruz Jr. passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Interment at Mt. Peace Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 181 Paris Ave., Akron, OH 44301. Please see the website for live-streaming of the service. www.calhounfuneral.com