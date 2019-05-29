Home

Heritage Cremation
520 S. Main Street
Akron, OH 44311
330-923-5450
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Atwater Town Hall
1219 OH-183
Atwater, OH
View Map
Jose R. Brenes Obituary
Jose R.

Brenes, lll

Jose R. Brenes, lll born August 14th, 1992 passed away May 17th, 2019, unexpectedly at the young age of 26.

Jose was a wrestler for Waterloo schools. He was an Eagle Scout and continued to work with BSA even after graduation. He donated his time to local food shelters before finding his biggest rescue...Lucy, a stray dog turned family for the last two years.

Joey was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Jose Brenes; maternal grandmother, Julia Bosz; paternal uncle, Ricardo Brenes; paternal grandmother, Sandra Seyfarth and maternal grandfather, Joseph Bosz.

Jose leaves behind his father, Jose Brenes ll; his mother, Jeanette Rach and stepfather, George Rach; sister, Ashley Monroe (Jared Monroe); brother, Brandon Brenes; step-brother, Chad Rach and step-sister, Marissa Rach.

Cremation has taken place and a service Celebrating Jose's life will be held Saturday, June 1st from 1 to 5 p.m. at Atwater Town Hall. 1219 OH-183 Atwater, Ohio 44201. Condolences and can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.

Heritage Cremation Society, 330-564-1213
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 29, 2019
