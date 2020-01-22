|
Dr. Jose Rafecas, a distinguished Neurologist, passed away on January 16, 2020 at the young age of 63. Dr. Rafecas is survived by his wife, Dr. Shanaz Shakoori and their son, Perci. He was loved and admired by all who came in contact with him and known for being a man of strong honor and integrity. A Memorial service will be held 5 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron, where friends may call from 2 - 5 p.m. To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 22, 2020