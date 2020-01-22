Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Rafecas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Rafecas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose Rafecas Obituary
Dr. Jose Rafecas, a distinguished Neurologist, passed away on January 16, 2020 at the young age of 63. Dr. Rafecas is survived by his wife, Dr. Shanaz Shakoori and their son, Perci. He was loved and admired by all who came in contact with him and known for being a man of strong honor and integrity. A Memorial service will be held 5 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron, where friends may call from 2 - 5 p.m. To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -