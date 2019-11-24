|
Josefina F. Purcell passed away September 20th in her home in Hudson, Ohio, after a long illness. She was 89. Jo was born in Argentina and migrated to the United States immediately after World War II. She graduated from Smith College in 1952 and later that year married John Purcell in St. Patrick's Cathedral, New York. After John joined Goodyear International the family moved frequently. Consequently, Jo moved the family to Iran (1957), Argentina (1960), Brazil (1963), South Africa (1967), the United Kingdom (1971) and the United States (1972). In 1982 she was named to and served on the Commission for Hispanic Affairs in Ohio. After the end of the military dictatorship in Argentina, Jo and John returned to Buenos Aires, where they lived until John passed away in 1995. Jo returned to her home in Hudson, where she remained until her death. Jo is survived by her children, Virginia and John; her brother, Hugo; her sisters-in-law, Julia Sara Zubiri Funes and Ellen Purcell Carver; her brother-in-law, Thomas Purcell; her daughter-in-law, Andrea Bollyky Purcell; her grandchildren, Sophie, Margaux, Mattias, and Luc Purcell; nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is greatly missed. The memorial mass will take place at 2 p.m. on November 30, 2019, at St. Mary Parish chapel in Hudson, Ohio, followed by a reception. The family requests that donations be made to in place of flowers.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019