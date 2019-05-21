Services Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center 8466 Mentor Ave Mentor , OH 44060 440-255-3401 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lakeland Community College 7700 Clocktower Dr. Kirtland , OH View Map Memorial service 7:00 PM Lakeland Community College 7700 Clocktower Dr. Kirtland , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Joseph Cocozzo Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joseph A. Cocozzo

Joseph A. Cocozzo, 75, of Concord Township, passed away May 15, 2019 at University Hospital Geauga Medical Center. Joe's final voyage began suddenly March 27, with a lung infection and complications of atrial fibrillation at TriPoint Hospital. He improved and reached his second port, Regency Hospital, where again improvement allowed him to sail on to Heather Hill Rehabilitation facility to regain his strength. This was not to be as he was called to home port by God.



Born in Cleveland August 10, 1943, his family moved to Stow in 1958 to a split level home that his father, brother, himself and several relatives who were tradesman had built. He attended Stow High School and was an outstanding athlete, playing football, basketball and baseball which was his greatest love. He later played center field for a Pittsburgh Pirates' farm team until his knee "blew-out" again which ended those career hopes.



Joe worked at Morgan Adhesives in Stow, was a tow motor driver for the Twinsburg Chrysler Stamping Plant, then underwriter for Summit National Life Insurance Company in Akron where he was encouraged to enter college by the Chief Medical Officer of one of the major tire companies. Joe entered Kent State University and graduated in 1969 with his Bachelor of Business degree. He earned his Masters' Degree, (Summa Cum Laude) in 1970.



Joe's newspaper career began as a Market Research Analyst at the Akron Beacon Journal and continued at the San Diego Urban Newspaper Group as marketing director.



He was promoted to head the ad department of the Pacific Beach Sentinel and two years later became the co-publisher and general manager of the four Star News operations headquartered in Chula Vista. His last position at the SUN Group of Harte-Hanks Communications was as President of the Group in 1980 and he retained his Publishing duties of the Star Newspapers. Remaining with Harte-Hanks, he became Publisher of the Daily Journal News in Hamilton, OH for four years. In 1986 he was hired by The Journal Register Company who owned the two papers in Anderson, Indiana. Joe forged a Joint Operating Agreement of the morning and evening papers into one named The Herald - Bulletin which won Indiana's Blue Ribbon Award for daily newspapers that same year. Still with JRC, he then advanced to Publisher of The News-Herald in Lake County, Ohio in 1988. During his time as publisher, it was one of the fastest growing daily newspapers in Ohio. Joe retired from there in 1999 at age 55.



He continued his relationship with JRC as an interim publisher in Fall River, MA and various consulting duties at papers in New York and Michigan. Joe also was a consultant to Lake Health and lobbied for the township vote to erect TriPoint Medical Center. He was a poster patient for the Orthopedic services of back and knee replacements in their Best of Health publication of July/August 2011.



During his time at various newspapers, Joe was involved in fund raising as a loaned executive for the United Way and United Fund-Red Cross in Akron, YMCA in Chula Vista, and as a United Way general chairman in Hamilton and Lake County. Joe served a term as leader of the Lake County Grand Jury and having been an Eagle Scout, hosted the annual fund-raising Boy Scout Breakfast for 10 years. For this service he was presented with The Silver Beaver Award. Joe received several proclamations and awards; 1982 Citizen of the Year from Chula Vista, and at his 1999 retirement; the Board of Lake County Commissioners, The United Way, City of Mentor, City of Willoughby, a Certificate of Congressional Recognition and Achievement as well as Lakeland's Distinguished Service Award in 2010. He was proud to be a member of the Founding Board of Governors for Quail Hollow Country Club and his work with Cleveland Golf Charities and the Nike Tour.



Joe's fore (pun intended) most athletic endeavor was as a golfer. He took up the game in his early twenties and carded a hole-in-one early on. His travels included playing some prestigious courses; Doral, The Copperhead, Rivera, Pebble Beach, Firestone, Sea Island, PGA Sawgrass, The Green Brier and Arnies's home course in Latrobe. Joe seldom had to buy golf shirts, balls or gloves as he won various putting and long drive contests which supplied him with those items. His favorite was the Palumbo Family annual outing with his brothers and cousins. His name is inscribed on the family plaque many times.



Joe was a loving husband, father, brother, friend and colleague as well as a compassionate and caring individual to all who knew him.



Survivors are his wife of 49 years, Donna Jane Cocozzo; son, Tony Cameron (Sarah) Cocozzo; his brothers, Anthony (Leslie) and Richard (Elizabeth) Cocozzo; brothers and sisters-in-law, Marcia (Buster) Parker and Grace (Ed) Thornhill, Diana Taylor. He leaves behind three nieces, two nephews, five great nephews, a great niece and aunt and many fun loving cousins. He was preceded in death by a stillborn daughter in 1976; parents, Joseph and Clementine (Dena) nee Palumbo Cocozzo; parents-in-law, Willie (Hannah) Taylor; and brothers-in-law, Everet, Earl, Donald and Rodney; sister-in-law, Cindy; many aunts, uncles, cousins and wonderful colleagues and friends. I cannot leave out Joe's furry companions, Shadow (deceased) whom Joe taught to fetch a ball and put it in his shoe and Smokey who visited him at the Heather Hill facility.



The family will receive friends to celebrate Joe's life from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Lakeland Community College, 7700 Clocktower Dr., Kirtland, OH 44094. A memorial service in honor of Joe will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Lakeland.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lakeland Foundation or to the Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060.



Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2019