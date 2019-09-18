|
|
Joseph A. Giovanini Joseph A. Giovanini, Sr. 95 years old, born in Akron, Ohio on July 28, 1924 to Fredrico and Angelina Giovanini, passed peacefully on September 13, 2019 in Palm Bay, Florida where he lived with his daughter, Angela. Joseph served in the Army Air Force and is a World War II veteran. He was a retiree of BF Goodrich, was an active member of the Norton Lions Club and served many years as President of the Akron Blind Center and Workshop. He loved his family, adored his grandchildren and cherished every moment with them. He had many hobbies and talents including carpentry, woodworking, gardening and tinkering in his garage or basement. He was a compassionate, giving man who never judged. Joseph and his wife, Frances opened their hearts and home to many and were always willing to help others. Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Frances, brother, Louis, sisters, Theresa and Julia. Those left to mourn his passing are, his sister, Delores (Frank) Balough; brother, Donald Giovanini; sons, Joseph Jr. (Diane), Mike (Peggy); daughters, Angela (Ray), Laurie (Chris); special niece, Karen (Raf) DeGuia and Family; grandchildren, Matthew (Kelly), Teresa (Jay), Nicholas, Joe (Kristi), Jason (Raetina), Robert (Jen), Michelle (Chris), Tanya (Jerry); great grandchildren, Ben, Coby, Nate, Kaitlin, Gavin, Giana, Eli, Jasmine, Keira, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, OH 44203 with Pastor Nathan Robinson officiating. Entombment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Akron, OH. Family will receive friends Thursday, from 6-8 pm.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019