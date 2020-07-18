DOYLESTOWN -- Joseph "Joe" A. Rohr, age 54, passed away unexpectedly on July 15, 2020. Born on July 24, 1965 in Barberton to the late John J. Sr. and Amelia (O'Brien) Rohr he was a 1983 graduate of Mapleton High School, and lifelong resident of Doylestown. Joe was employed by Roadway Express for 25 years. His true passion, as that of his father John, was farming and sharing that passion and knowledge with his children. He loved to fish, play euchre, and spend time with family and friends. Preceded in death by his brother, Dave; brothers-in-law, Darrell Lucas, Bruce Conrad, and William (Bill) Genet, he is survived by his wife of 13 years, Bernadette (Genet); daughter, Katie (fiance, James Diaz) a granddaughter on the way; and son, Joe II all of Doylestown; step children, Dustin Wheeler, Sara (Patrick) Miller, Norman (Rachael) Pond of Doylestown, Kathryn (Mike) Cindia of Wadsworth, Virginia (Jack) Callihan of Nova, OH; step grandchildren, Tanner, Macie and Carter Miller, Samantha and Charlotte Pond, Natalie and Adam Buzard, Michael and Chris Cindia, Haley, Emily, and Jaycee Callihan; brothers and sisters, Martha Conrad, Peggy (Dave) Pierce, Janet (Craig) Dignan, Betty (Lenny) Broom, Theresa (Jeff) Williams all of Doylestown, Mary Lucas of Wooster, Sue (Bubby) Snow of Seville, John (Barb) Rohr, Paul (Sherry) Rohr, Ken (Jill) Rohr, Mark (Hope) Rohr all of Nova, OH, Amy (Jamie) Reef of Ashland; many (Genet family of 17) brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, with special kinship to Norman Genet of Franklin Twp, Howard Genet of Wooster, and Felicia Sayer of Doylestown, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, other family and dear friends. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to our community, Joe loved Doylestown and never liked traveling too far from the "water tower". He enjoyed getting a bit of work out of any visitors as farm work never ends. Thank you to all the friends and family who assisted in Joe's care these past 9 years (you know who you are and you know we love you) and the Summa Barberton staff who cared for Joe as our Lord called him home. A private Mass of Christian burial will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Fr. David McCarthy, Celebrant. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call (following state Covid-19 guidelines which require facial coverings, social distancing, and a maximum number of 40 visitors at a time) Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, OH, 44230. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Katie Rohr, 14430 Doylestown Road, Doylestown Ohio 44230, to help in providing for the arrival of Joe's first granddaughter. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com
. (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)