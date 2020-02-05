|
|
SUFFIELD, Ohio -- 504 Days after the death of his love Peggy Shircliff, Joseph Abel Shircliff, 94, passed away at home on February 2, 2020 just prior to the usual Sunday afternoon "Beer Break" with family. Joseph was a long time member of St. Joseph Church. Born on March 29, 1925, in his own words, he grew up in the good ole days when you walked to a creek to swim, fish, trap and neighboring farms to hunt. He drank his last beer at Ray's Place prior to deployment for the Normandy Invasion, returning in 1946. He is the oldest Charter member of the St. Joseph Catholic War Veterans Post 1325. Joe worked at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company for 42 years as a truck driver; drove bus for Field Local Schools and upon retirement took care of the cemetery at St. Joseph Church in Randolph. During those years he raised a family of six in the community of St. Joe. The fondest of memories with the family are the yearly vacations to Canada, Bobs Lake with blue skies, clear water and fresh fish every night; life at its best. Preceded in death by his wife, Margaret M. Shircliff; he is survived by his children: William J. (Josephine) Shircliff, Mathew (Ruth) Shircliff, Kenneth (Debbie) Shircliff, Karen (Wade) Dolinger, Robert Shircliff, Rebecca Shircliff (Bart Carr); along with nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, plus two on the way. Memorial Services with Father Tom Acker presiding will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, 2643 Waterloo Road, Randolph Ohio. Visiting hours will be conducted at the church from 9:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Suffield Fire Department or St. Joseph School, Randolph Ohio. (Hopkins Lawver, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 5, 2020