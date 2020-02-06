Home

Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
2643 Waterloo Road
Randolph, OH
View Map
Joseph Abel Shircliff Obituary
SUFFIELD, Ohio -- 504 Days after the death of his love, Peggy Shircliff, Joseph Abel Shircliff, 94, passed away at home on February 2, 2020 just prior to the usual Sunday afternoon "Beer Break" with family. Memorial Services with Father Tom Acker presiding will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, 2643 Waterloo Road, Randolph, Ohio. Mogadore VFW Post 8487 will provide Military honors at the conclusion of the service. Visiting hours will be conducted at the church from 9:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Suffield Fire Department or St. Joseph School, Randolph Ohio. (Hopkins Lawver, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 6, 2020
