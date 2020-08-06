Joseph Barna, 94, fell asleep in the Lord on Monday, August 3, 2020 at his home in Ravenna. Joe was born in Cleveland and graduated from West Technical High School. After his marriage to his first wife, Lovie, in 1949, he moved to Akron. He was a Ravenna resident for over 40 years, where he lived with his second wife, Helen. Joe worked in various capacities for McNeil Corporation of Akron until 1982. He then worked for the Mantaline Corporation of Mantua. Upon his retirement, he greatly enjoyed working as a golf starter at Kent State University Golf Course. Joe was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps., having served in Alaska for three years as a Construction Equipment Operator. He was also a life member of V.F.W. Post 1055 of Ravenna where he was very active. Since his move to Akron, Joe was a faithful member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. He loved bowling and golfing. He was a loyal Browns and Cavs fan and was the best polka dancer ever! Joe was a decent, caring, kind man and was an overall good guy. Joe was preceded in death by his first wife, Lovie in 1977. He is survived by his second wife, Helen, whom he married in 1979. He is also survived by his children, Elaine (Roger) Davidson and Theodore (Kelly Denny) Barna; step-children, Don (Barrie) Forner and Tanya (Rick) Malcom; grandchildren, Rebecca (Mike) Hobbs, Ryan Davidson, Nicholas (Yvonne) Barna and Michael Barna; and four great-granddaughters. Funeral services will be private. Very Rev. Fr. Nicholas Wyslutksy officiating. Interment at St. Nicholas Cemetery. In lieu of any flowers, donations may be made to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 755 S. Cleveland Ave. Mogadore, Ohio 44260 or to a charity of choice
in his memory. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)