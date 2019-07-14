Joseph Bauer



Joseph Bauer, 80, of Canal Fulton, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. Born on August 21, 1938 in Akron to the late Frank and Theresa (Kurko) Bauer and graduated from Central High School Class of 1956. Joe retired from H & H Machine with over 23 years of service and was a member of Hope Lutheran church where he served as an elder and usher. He enjoyed fishing and going to the beach.



In addition to his parents; Joe was preceded in death by sister, Ethel Pfaff and brother, Charles Bauer. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Fran (Allrutz) Bauer; son, Brent Bauer; daughter, Joni (Robert) Paone; grandchildren, Amanda, Derek, Alexis and Perry; great-granddaughter, Ellianna; brother, Steve Bauer; sisters-in-law, Dottie Bauer and Mary (Larry) Lott; many nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. Joe never met a stranger.



Funeral Services will be held TUESDAY, 1 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton, Rev. Jack Kozak officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation Tuesday, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials in Joe's name can be made to the , 3500 Embassy Parkway, Suite 150, Fairlawn, OH 44333. Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356, www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 14, 2019