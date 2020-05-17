Joseph Benjamin "Joe" Lumpkin, 75, of Akron, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born to parents Robert and Jessie Lumpkin in Lorain on February 1, 1945. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Paula, of 31 years; six daughters and four sons; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joe was the youngest of 11 children. He was a long time member of the Church of Akron, loved the Lord, and fellowship. Joe was a very devoted husband and father to all of his children, and he will be dearly missed by all. A celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date by his family and friends.