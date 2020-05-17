Joseph Benjamin Lumpkin
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Benjamin "Joe" Lumpkin, 75, of Akron, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born to parents Robert and Jessie Lumpkin in Lorain on February 1, 1945. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Paula, of 31 years; six daughters and four sons; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joe was the youngest of 11 children. He was a long time member of the Church of Akron, loved the Lord, and fellowship. Joe was a very devoted husband and father to all of his children, and he will be dearly missed by all. A celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date by his family and friends.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved