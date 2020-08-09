1/1
Joseph Bernard Gesing
1926 - 2020
Joseph Bernard Gesing, age 94, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Floyd Medical Center in Rome, GA. Born in Shaker Heights, OH on February 11, 1926, Joe retired from Ametek Lamb Electric in Kent, OH in 1990. After his retirement, Joe served as a substitute teacher for the Cuyahoga Falls City School District and also served others thru his involvement with prison ministries. Joe moved to the Silver Creek, Georgia area about 20 years ago where he lived with his wife, Genevieve Jones Gesing, until her passing in 2007. Joe enjoyed many pursuits including swimming, reading, antiquing/flea markets, and most of all encouraging others to love God the way he did. He will always be known as "Papa Joe". Joe was blessed with many loving relatives and is survived by his daughter, Dawn Bowers, (husband Marc Keith); son, Terry Drabinski, (wife Beth); daughter-in-law, Judy Drabinski; grandson, Corey (Bianca) Bowers with whom he resided in Rome, GA; granddaughter, Jaclyn; six other wonderful grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Trudy; sons, Neil and Tim, wife Genevieve; brother, Burt and sister, Collette. He will be buried next to his wife, Trudy Gesing at Stow Cemetery. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3179 Kent Road, Stow, OH 44224. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Memories & Condolences
August 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
