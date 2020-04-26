|
|
(Joe) Joseph Bishop, 82, ended his heart-breaking battle with Alzheimer's on April 18, 2020. He was born in West Plains, Missouri on June 20, 1937. He was preceded in death by his parents Eve Tillman Bishop and Joseph Oscar Bishop, his brother, Earl Bishop, sister, Alice Crisp, and his son, Brian Keith Bishop. Joe is survived by his wife of 52 years, Virginia Warrington Bishop of Stow OH, and Rehoboth Beach, DE; Son, Steven A. Bishop (Christine) of Rockford, IL, and Port Charlotte, FL; Daughters, Kimberly D. Watson (Larry) of Austin, PA; Katrina L. Reitz (Lee) of Stow, OH; Granddaughters, Amanda Osacky, Kelsey Koelker, Beth Bishop, Abby Pause, Meranda and Mariessa Watson, and grandsons Chris Deitrick, and Joseph R. Reitz; 2 great grandchildren, Franklin Pause, and Cameron Osacky; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Joseph retired from Consolidated Rail Corporation on May 31, 1999. He was the Division Road Foreman for the Pittsburgh, PA Division. Joseph was a determined, hardworking individual, who was kind hearted and outgoing, being able to make friends wherever he went. He was well known to family and friends for his love of animals, nature, campfires, and his ability to be a handyman and small-scale wood worker. He has left behind many wooden heirlooms the family will treasure forever. He was an avid reader and loved doing crossword puzzles. He loved bluegrass music, and played guitar. He loved to play golf. Boating, fishing, crabbing, hiking, and camping were also some of his favorite outdoor activities. He enjoyed airplanes and had a single engine pilot's license. He loved RVing all over the United States. He took his dream vacation in the RV to Alaska for the whole summer of 2000. Joe volunteered in his communities. He was a member of the Laurel DE Volunteer Fire Department and also an ambulance attendant. In PA, he was a member of Youngwood Volunteer Hose Co. No.1 as a fireman and an ambulance EMT. He loved interacting with the high school band where his daughters both performed. He was the band parent president of Hempfield Area High School Marching Band in Greensburg Pa for 3 years, and was part of the first aid team. He also was a state park volunteer for Laurel Hill State Park in PA where he loved to demonstrate old time toys he had made. Joe had a silly sense of humor as well and many of his funny sayings will be marked in the pages of our great memories of him. Joseph requested his body be donated to medical research. We are in hopes that his donation can benefit the fight against Alzheimer's. At a later date, the family will be holding a private celebration of his life. Our family has formed a team for the Walk for the Cure for Alzheimer's in Akron, on September 19, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joseph's memory to help find a cure at the following link below. Feel free to join the team as well even if you cannot be at the walk. Together, we are stronger as a team to find a cure. https://act.alz.org /site/TR/Walk2020 /OH-GreaterEastOhio? team_id=617771 &pg=team& fr_id=13667 #team-roster We would like to give our heartfelt thanks for the loving care Joe was given at The Gardens at Cuyahoga Falls Assisted Living and Memory Care where he resided. We would also like to thank Elara Caring Hospice for their loving, never-ending support, especially during his time of passing.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020