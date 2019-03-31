|
Joseph Bradley Foster
Joseph Bradley Foster, age 49, passed away on March 27, 2019.
Preceded in death by his father, William Foster; sister, Linda Rounds; brothers, Bil and Brian Foster; grandparents; He is survived by his fiance, Jennifer Pearrell; mother, Diana Foster; sister, Roxane Foster; brother, Branddon (Jessica) Foster and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Wednesday 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St., Akron, Ohio 44304.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 31, 2019