Joseph C. Kaiser
1989 - 2020
Joseph "Joe" Kaiser, 31, of Akron, passed away suddenly on Monday, November 23, 2020. He was born to parents Craig Kaiser and Nancy Puett on June 16, 1989 in Akron. Joseph was a graduate of Ellet High School, class of 2007. Upon graduation, he then went on to Stark State Police Academy. He was employed at Don Sitts Auto. He was interested in law enforcement, loved cars, and the Cleveland Browns. He was always joking around with friends and family, especially rough housing with his nephew, Landon. He loved his family very much. Preceding him in death is his father, Craig; and his uncle, Rick Norris. Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Chester and Nancy Puett; brothers, Ryan and William (Julie) Kaiser; grandmother, Virginia Norris; step-siblings, Tiffany Cremeans, Shelby Puett, and Alexzander Puett; nieces and nephews, Landon, Mason, Sydney, and Grant; Savanah, James, Dayanara, Riley and Maddison. Donations can be made in Joseph's name to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, www.afsp.org Calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A private funeral service will be held by the family. www.NewcomerAkron.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Calling hours
11:30 - 01:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
