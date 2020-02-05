Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Joseph C. Lilly


1923 - 2020
Joseph C. Lilly Obituary
STOW- Joseph C. Lilly, 96, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020. Born in Akron to Joseph and Catherine (Shircliff) Lilly, he graduated from Kenmore High School, joined the U.S. Navy in 1942, and in 1943, while on leave, Joe married his high school sweetheart, Georgia Loesch. Joe is a long-time resident of Stow, building his home on Elm Road in 1953 where he resided until present day, even mowing the lawn until age 95. He was an original member of Holy Family Parish, helping to construct the church in 1960. Joe was an expert finish carpenter and took great pride in his trade. While working as a carpenter for Goodyear in his early career, he built the custom mahogany desk for Charles Lindbergh's airplane. A few years later he teamed with Thomas and Luli Homes, and finally with the John G. Ruhlin Company, retiring in 1989. Joe had a big heart and was loved by all. His love of family was obvious when he lit up while spending time with his children and granddaughters. Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Georgia, daughter Diane Burgy, brother Richard (Dick) Lilly, and sister Mary (Betty) Hall. He leaves behind his daughter, Becky Conn (David) of Hudson, along with granddaughters, Laurel and Melissa Conn; son, John Lilly of Hartville; son, David Lilly of Lake Havasu City, AZ, and grandchildren, Jeffrey and Heather Burgy, along with many nieces and nephews. A more complete obituary notice may be seen at redmonfuneralhome.com There are no calling hours. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial Northlawn Memorial Gardens. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 5, 2020
