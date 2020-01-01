Home

Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, Inc.
339 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, Inc.
339 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Eugene Catholic Parish
1821 Munroe Falls Ave.
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Joseph Campbell Jr.


1930 - 2020
Joseph Campbell Jr. Obituary
TALLMADGE -- Joseph Campbell, Jr. 89, son of Joseph and Stella Campbell, born in Nanty Glo, PA on September 25, 1930, passed away December 29, 2019 at home in Tallmadge, after a long illness surrounded by his loving wife and family. Joe loved working with wood and built many beautiful things. He retired from General Tire with 33 years of service and from Stow Schools, where he drove school bus for 30 years. He loved the kids! Joe served in the U.S. Army and was a member of St. Eugene Catholic Church and Our Lady of Victory Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters and one brother. Joseph is survived by his wife, Lois, of 62 years; sons, Dennis, Joseph III (Carissa), Jeffrey (Tracy); daughter, Susan (Dean) Bangor; eight grandchildren, five step grandsons and six great granddaughters; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, 339 Southwest Ave., Tallmadge. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Eugene Catholic Parish, 1821 Munroe Falls Ave., Cuyahoga Falls with Fr. Pete Colletti officiating. PROCESSION TO MEET AT THE CHURCH. Interment will be at Tallmadge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations maybe made to Tallmadge Fire Dept, 85 W. Overdale, Tallmadge, OH 44278.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 1, 2020
