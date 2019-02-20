|
Joseph (Carl) Carlson
Joseph (Carl) Carlson, 83, passed away January 20th, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Cleveland, Ohio he lived most of his life in Cuyahoga Falls where he graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High school in 1953. He retired from the post office as a letter carrier after 32 years.
Joe was preceded in death by his birth mother, Anselma C. Meehan; his adoptive parents, John and Anna Carl; daughter, Susan Handler; grandsons, Calvin and Ian Handler; and half-brother, Robert Meehan, Sr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Evelyn Carl; daughters, Barbara Carl, Virginia (John) Gless; his son, Elwood (Kristie) Carl; half-sisters, Mary (Jim) Ray, Geri Blon, Diane (Rick) Slater; half-brother, Walter (Barb) Meehan; sister-in-law, Anita Meehan; son-in-law, John (Tammy) Handler; seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Services will be on February 23, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Cuyahoga Falls, 245 Portage Trail. Visitation from 10 to11; Celebration of Life at 11.
Full notice can be found at:
cirielloandcarrfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 20, 2019