|
|
Joseph "Joe" Charles Henn age 78, was the beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Crim); loving father of Lisa Henn (John Kasab), Michael (Lori (nee Mulichak)), and Nancy; cherished grandfather of Carl Kasab; dear brother of the late Dr. Thomas (Jean (nee Kaufman)), the late Jim (Kay (nee Wisenger)), and Dr. John Henn (Kris (nee Hill)); uncle of many. Friends may call at THE FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME, 356 WEST AURORA RD. (OH RTE 82), SAGAMORE HILLS FOR VISITATION TUESDAY, FROM 2 - 4, 6 - 8 P.M. Funeral Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. at St. Barnabas Catholic Church. Interment Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Summit DD in memory of Joe Henn at 89 E Howe Rd., Tallmadge, Ohio, 44278. www.ferfoliafuneralhomes.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 16, 2020