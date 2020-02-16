Home

Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
(330) 467-4500
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:30 AM
Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Barnabas Catholic Church
Joseph Charles "Joe" Henn


1941 - 2020
Joseph Charles "Joe" Henn Obituary
Joseph "Joe" Charles Henn age 78, was the beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Crim); loving father of Lisa Henn (John Kasab), Michael (Lori (nee Mulichak)), and Nancy; cherished grandfather of Carl Kasab; dear brother of the late Dr. Thomas (Jean (nee Kaufman)), the late Jim (Kay (nee Wisenger)), and Dr. John Henn (Kris (nee Hill)); uncle of many. Friends may call at THE FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME, 356 WEST AURORA RD. (OH RTE 82), SAGAMORE HILLS FOR VISITATION TUESDAY, FROM 2 - 4, 6 - 8 P.M. Funeral Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. at St. Barnabas Catholic Church. Interment Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Summit DD in memory of Joe Henn at 89 E Howe Rd., Tallmadge, Ohio, 44278. www.ferfoliafuneralhomes.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 16, 2020
