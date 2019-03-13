Home

POWERED BY

Services
House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron
472 W Turkey Foot Lake Rd.
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-5005
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Barrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Christian Barrett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Christian Barrett Obituary
Joseph

Christian

Barrett

Joseph Christian Barrett, born September 9, 1922 left this earthly world on March 8, 2019 at the young age of 96.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Rita. Left to love him in memory are many friends, nieces and nephews along with many great and great-great-nieces and nephews.

He was a member and servant at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Green. He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and ushered at the 1948 World Series when Cleveland won their last title. He was employed by GM and retired from Terex. He will be loved by many.

A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 16 at 10 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Family and friends will be received Friday, March 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at House of Eberhardt Funeral Home, 472 W. Turkeyfoot Lk. Rd. (Rt. 619), Portage Lakes.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now