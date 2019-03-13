Joseph



Christian



Barrett



Joseph Christian Barrett, born September 9, 1922 left this earthly world on March 8, 2019 at the young age of 96.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife Rita. Left to love him in memory are many friends, nieces and nephews along with many great and great-great-nieces and nephews.



He was a member and servant at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Green. He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and ushered at the 1948 World Series when Cleveland won their last title. He was employed by GM and retired from Terex. He will be loved by many.



A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 16 at 10 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Family and friends will be received Friday, March 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at House of Eberhardt Funeral Home, 472 W. Turkeyfoot Lk. Rd. (Rt. 619), Portage Lakes.