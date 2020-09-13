1/1
Joseph Christian Mann
Joseph Christian Mann was born in Columbus Ohio on April 26, 1943. After a courageous nine month battle with bone cancer, Joe died peacefully at home on September 7, 2020. Joe leaves his wife, Jacquin Keith Mann and his Akron family members: Jon, Jamie and Katie Middendorf, Jess Williams, and grandchildren, Lohen, Violet and Gabe. His Columbus family members are brothers, Tom Mann (Becky) and Bob Mann (Carolyn) and sister, Lisa Olvera. Brother, Richard Mann (Marti) is in Denver, CO. Jon C. Mann is in South Carolina. Joe's family extends a thank you to his kind neighbors for their help and support, and to Joe's West Akron Kiwanis friends for their cards and calls. A very special thank you to Dr. Vernon Hershberger and his office staff for their dedication to taking care of Joe with dignity, respect and honesty. Joe's wishes were for cremation and private family services.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
