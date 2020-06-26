Joseph Codispoti. Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. Social distancing will be observed, masks are recommend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony/All Saints Parish. "A million times we will miss you. A million times we will cry. If love alone would have saved you, you never would have died. In life we loved you dearly. In death we will love you still. In our hearts you hold a place no other one can fill. The golden gates stood open. God saw you needed rest. God's garden must be beautiful, for He always picks the best." Rossi (330)492-5830 www.rossifuneral homeinc.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 26, 2020.