Joseph Codispoti
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Codispoti. Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. Social distancing will be observed, masks are recommend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony/All Saints Parish. "A million times we will miss you. A million times we will cry. If love alone would have saved you, you never would have died. In life we loved you dearly. In death we will love you still. In our hearts you hold a place no other one can fill. The golden gates stood open. God saw you needed rest. God's garden must be beautiful, for He always picks the best." Rossi (330)492-5830 www.rossifuneral homeinc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Anthony/All Saints Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss Linda & family. Our dad, also named Joe, were friends. May your cherished memories bring you moments of comfort.
The Turner Family
Neighbor
June 25, 2020
Brother, Your memory is a keepsake from which I will never part. God has you in his keeping, I have you in my heart. With Love, your sister Lucia
Lucia Zappitelli
Sister
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved