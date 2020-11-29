1/1
Joseph Cook Sr.
, 80, died November 26, 2020. Born in West Mifflin, PA, he was a resident of Stow since 1964 and a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Joseph enjoyed fishing, golfing and mushroom hunting. Preceded in death by wife, Noreen (Fisher); siblings, Carolyn, Dutchie. He is survived by daughters, Michelle Simmons, Mary Ann (Paul) Giles; son, Joe Cook, Jr; grandchildren, Donny, Christen, Courtney, Ashley, Shelbie, Andrew and Ryan; great-grandchildren, Abbi, Conner, Hunter, Jaxson, Arya, Mason and Isabel. Private services will be held. Interment Crown Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Serenity Hospice of Stow, 4491 Darrow Road, Suite 1 Stow, OH 44224. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
