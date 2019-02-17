Joseph D. Kissel



Joseph D. Kissel, "Joe", age 67, of Rootstown, Ohio, formerly of Akron, passed away, Thursday, February 14, 2019 in the comfort of his home with his wife and daughters by his side.



He was born on April 20, 1951 in Akron, the son of the late Raymond and Ruth (nee Wiley) Kissel. Others that preceded him in death were his son-in-law, LaRon Davis; and his siblings, Janis Marshall and James Kissel.



Joe was an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a 1969 graduate of North High School in Akron. He worked many years at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. before retiring from Summit County Maintenance Department.



Joe loved spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren. He also enjoyed motorcycle riding, rail carting, and flying his ultra light plane. His most enjoyment was taking walks hand in hand with his wife, Sue.



Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, the former Susan Uphole, whom he married on July 10, 1970; his daughters, Jill Davis and Elayne (Joe) Prete; his grandchildren, Alisha, Brandon, Tyler, Evelyn, Holly, Ava, Joey, and Joshua; his great-grandchildren, Je'Vaire, Aviana, and Malakhi; his siblings, John (Rosemary) Kissel, Jane (Sonny) Moore, and Joni (Dan) Barry; his in-laws, Dan and Sharon Upton; his little dog, Bentley; and many nieces and nephews.



Thanks to his sister, Joni, for the loving care she offered, and special thanks to Cathy, Joe's Hospice Nurse.



Family and friends are welcome to visit at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.



Funeral services will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to One's Own Charity, in Joe's memory.



